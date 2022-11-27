Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 28, 2022 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 28 Nov 2022, 09:12 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on Indusind Bank and Gail while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on UPL and Bata India for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stop-loss.Related Videos03:59Stocks in focus: IEX, Indigo and more02:53Stock Radar: Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 345, says Gaurav BissaViews: 1401:40Sebi to impose ‘financial disincentives’ for tech glitches in stocks broker trading systemsViews: 31609:38ET Money: Decoding mutual fund terminologies you must knowViews: 15812:21Mind Over Money: How meditation, yoga helps this contrarian investor to manage emotionsViews: 18802:06Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy session; BHEL gains 10%Views: 39302:49Sensex, Nifty50 flat; PB Fintech gains 3%, Easy Trip Planners falls 2%Views: 19404:39Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 25, 2022Views: 56602:24Stocks in focus: Lupin, M&M Financial, IEX and moreViews: 83205:35Fundamental Radar: Why KEI Industries is a long term buy at current levels, says Khadija MantriViews: 35806:08Tata Consumer Products, Ramesh Chauhan in discussions for sale of BisleriViews: 136502:08Sensex ends at all-time high, rallies 762 pts; Nifty reclaims 18,500, PB Fintech zooms 10%Views: 79402:22NMDC a long-term buy at current levels, says Shrikant ChouhanViews: 248303:35Sensex gains 145 pts, Nifty50 above 18,300; Tata Consumer gains 2%; Glenmark sheds 2%Views: 53103:56Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 24, 2022Views: 77601:53Stocks in focus: Glenmark, HG Infra, HEG and moreViews: 67601:29Stock Radar: Bharti Airtel top buy for a target of Rs 910, says Ruchit JainViews: 81003:07Sensex rises 92 points, Nifty below 18,300; Fino Payments Bank zooms 20%Views: 44303:09Sensex rises 170 pts, Nifty above 18,300; Nykaa falls 2%, Hindalco gains 2%Views: 33605:00Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 23, 2022Views: 69201:58Stocks in focus: Nykaa, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and moreViews: 128106:21Explained: Strategies to review your portfolio for 2023Views: 89700:41BookMyShow exploring possibilities of IPO, holds talks with merchant bankersViews: 108701:39LIC withdraws Jeevan Amar, Tech Term Insurance from market due to increase in reinsurance ratesViews: 451202:28Sensex gains 274 points, Nifty tops 18,200; UCO Bank jumps 12%Views: 151602:04Stock Radar: Axis Bank could surpass Rs 1000 levels in next 4-6 weeks, says Ajit MishraViews: 298902:58Sensex gains marginally; Nifty opens above 18,150; UCO Bank, Easy Trip Planners surge 7% eachViews: 114404:20Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 22, 2022Views: 111402:00Stocks in focus: Nykaa, Biocon, HDFC and moreViews: 254402:15Stock Radar: Buy DLF for a target of Rs 475 in next 5-7 weeks, says Shitij GandhiViews: 125902:10Sensex declines 519 pts, Nifty below 18,200; realty, metal, IT stocks top dragsViews: 63402:45Fundamental Radar: Up 50% in 2022! ITC a long-term buy at current levels, says Sneha PoddarViews: 299401:33Vienna-based RHI Magnesita set to acquire Dalmia Bharat Refractories for over Rs 1,700 crViews: 164703:28Sensex drops over 300 points, Nifty below 18,250; Easy Trip Planners rallies 20%, Nykaa sheds 3%Views: 75204:40Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 21, 2022Views: 113901:20Stocks in focus: Delhivery, Maruti Suzuki, IEX and moreViews: 293002:27Stock Radar: Alicon Castalloy a buy for a target of Rs 1,150, says Gaurav BissaViews: 86702:22Sensex loses 87 points, Nifty near 18,300; PB Fintech jumps 8%Views: 87903:01Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Nykaa gains 4%, Vedanta 2%Views: 97403:36Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 18, 2022Views: 1929To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold