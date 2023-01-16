Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 17, 2023 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 17 Jan 2023, 09:01 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on Indusind Bank and IDFC while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on IRB Infa and Tata Motors for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.01:42Stocks in focus: Siemens, M&M and more01:25Federal Bank Q3 Results: PAT zooms 54% YoY to Rs 804 cr; NII, NIM rise to record highsViews: 75802:32Stock Radar: Buy NCC for a target of Rs 105 in medium term, says Gaurav BissaViews: 16802:50Sensex sheds 168 pts; Nifty ends below 17,900; Adani Green zooms 10%, Nykaa cracks 5%Views: 68102:23Budget 2023: Key elements to make it popular, explains Deloitte’s Gaurav GuptaViews: 43409:13Turning from local to global; in 2 years, will have orderbook of Rs 100,000 cr: Rajesh Prasad of RVNLViews: 175902:57Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 18,000; Just Dial rallies 8%Views: 132904:03Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 16, 2023Views: 121301:14Stocks in focus: REC, HG Infra and moreViews: 111501:48Stock Radar: Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1435, says Shitij GandhiViews: 94108:38Mind Over Money: Patience is the most important resolution which traders should make in 2023Views: 76801:54Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak, jumps 303 points; Nifty ends at 17,956Views: 55001:29L&T Tech to acquire SWC business of parent firm for Rs 800 crViews: 103902:42Sensex loses 100 points, Nifty nears 17,800; RVNL jumps 3%Views: 72403:57Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 13, 2023Views: 77602:04Stocks in focus: PVR, L&T Tech and moreViews: 64704:08PNC Infratech is best stock to play road development space in 2023, says Ronald SiyoniViews: 141501:49Stock Radar: Buy L&T for a target of Rs 2250 in short term, recommends Vaishali ParekhViews: 84901:42Sensex falls for 3rd day, sheds 148 pts; Nifty below 17,900; Paytm tanks nearly 9% on block dealViews: 46302:05Sensex flat, Nifty above 17,900; DB Realty gains 5%Views: 59104:28Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 12, 2023Views: 89802:00Stocks in focus: Sun Pharma, HUL and moreViews: 77301:33Stock Radar: Buy L&T Finance Holdings for a target of Rs 98-104, says Ruchit JainViews: 137301:29Sensex, Nifty end flat in highly choppy trade; Adani Transmission cracks 3%, RIL down over 1%Views: 72003:23Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty nears 17,850; Bharti Airtel falls 3%Views: 80305:06Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 11, 2023Views: 79201:40Stocks in focus: Uttam Sugar, Tata Motors and moreViews: 84602:39Stock Radar: Accumulate SBI Life for a target of Rs 1480 in 1-2 months, says Ajit MishraViews: 154402:37Sensex tanks 632 points, Nifty below 17,950; Eicher Motors, Yes Bank crack 3% eachViews: 103701:01Extend trading hours if disrupted, SEBI issues circular for handling of stock exchange outageViews: 84603:09Sensex loses 150 points, Nifty below 18,100; Tata Motors rallies 4%Views: 74804:14Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 10, 2023Views: 77201:38Stocks in focus: HDFC, Lupin and moreViews: 272102:02Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak, surges 847 points; Nifty tops 18,100Views: 104703:38Stock market update: Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty above 18,100Views: 93002:19Stock Radar: Buy Music Broadcast with a target of Rs 32, says Gaurav BissaViews: 169304:09Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 17,950; IDBI Bank rises 4%Views: 50902:23Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 09, 2023Views: 184101:35Stocks in focus: Tata Steel, Paytm and moreViews: 1599To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold