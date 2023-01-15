Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 16, 2023 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 16 Jan 2023, 08:53 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on Hindalco and M&M while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on CAMS and Tata Motors for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.01:14Stocks in focus: REC, HG Infra and more01:48Stock Radar: Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1435, says Shitij GandhiViews: 4008:38Mind Over Money: Patience is the most important resolution which traders should make in 2023Views: 18501:54Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak, jumps 303 points; Nifty ends at 17,956Views: 11101:29L&T Tech to acquire SWC business of parent firm for Rs 800 crViews: 66102:42Sensex loses 100 points, Nifty nears 17,800; RVNL jumps 3%Views: 48203:57Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 13, 2023Views: 59702:04Stocks in focus: PVR, L&T Tech and moreViews: 48004:08PNC Infratech is best stock to play road development space in 2023, says Ronald SiyoniViews: 97301:49Stock Radar: Buy L&T for a target of Rs 2250 in short term, recommends Vaishali ParekhViews: 72501:42Sensex falls for 3rd day, sheds 148 pts; Nifty below 17,900; Paytm tanks nearly 9% on block dealViews: 37102:05Sensex flat, Nifty above 17,900; DB Realty gains 5%Views: 53704:28Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 12, 2023Views: 85202:00Stocks in focus: Sun Pharma, HUL and moreViews: 72801:33Stock Radar: Buy L&T Finance Holdings for a target of Rs 98-104, says Ruchit JainViews: 132801:29Sensex, Nifty end flat in highly choppy trade; Adani Transmission cracks 3%, RIL down over 1%Views: 69103:23Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty nears 17,850; Bharti Airtel falls 3%Views: 77805:06Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 11, 2023Views: 76901:40Stocks in focus: Uttam Sugar, Tata Motors and moreViews: 82402:39Stock Radar: Accumulate SBI Life for a target of Rs 1480 in 1-2 months, says Ajit MishraViews: 150502:37Sensex tanks 632 points, Nifty below 17,950; Eicher Motors, Yes Bank crack 3% eachViews: 102001:01Extend trading hours if disrupted, SEBI issues circular for handling of stock exchange outageViews: 83503:09Sensex loses 150 points, Nifty below 18,100; Tata Motors rallies 4%Views: 74104:14Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 10, 2023Views: 76101:38Stocks in focus: HDFC, Lupin and moreViews: 268702:02Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak, surges 847 points; Nifty tops 18,100Views: 97503:38Stock market update: Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty above 18,100Views: 86102:19Stock Radar: Buy Music Broadcast with a target of Rs 32, says Gaurav BissaViews: 157104:09Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 17,950; IDBI Bank rises 4%Views: 47802:23Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 09, 2023Views: 174801:35Stocks in focus: Tata Steel, Paytm and moreViews: 155302:01Stock Radar: Buy ICICI Lombard for a target of Rs 1380 in next 5-7 weeks, says Shitij GandhiViews: 137302:49IPO outlook for 2023: About 54 companies waiting to raise Rs 84,000 crore fresh capitalViews: 400403:22Sensex off day’s low, ends 450 points down; Nifty tests 17,850Views: 236402:25Fundamental Radar: KNR Construction top pick in construction space for 2023, says Sneha PoddarViews: 66202:42Sensex tumbles 600 pts; Nifty tests 17,800; all sectors trade in redViews: 163402:52Sensex gains 75 points, Nifty above 18,000; IDBI Bank jumps 4%Views: 120403:48Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 06, 2023Views: 109701:42Stocks in focus: Bajaj Finserv, Mukand and moreViews: 1783To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold