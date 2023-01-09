Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 10, 2023 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 10 Jan 2023, 09:07 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on L&T and M&M while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on L&T Finance Holdings and RIL for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.Related Videos01:38Stocks in focus: HDFC, Lupin and more02:02Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak, surges 847 points; Nifty tops 18,100Views: 6403:38Stock market update: Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty above 18,100Views: 20102:19Stock Radar: Buy Music Broadcast with a target of Rs 32, says Gaurav BissaViews: 6404:09Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 17,950; IDBI Bank rises 4%Views: 16002:23Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 09, 2023Views: 113101:35Stocks in focus: Tata Steel, Paytm and moreViews: 99602:01Stock Radar: Buy ICICI Lombard for a target of Rs 1380 in next 5-7 weeks, says Shitij GandhiViews: 92302:49IPO outlook for 2023: About 54 companies waiting to raise Rs 84,000 crore fresh capitalViews: 330003:22Sensex off day’s low, ends 450 points down; Nifty tests 17,850Views: 166502:25Fundamental Radar: KNR Construction top pick in construction space for 2023, says Sneha PoddarViews: 19802:42Sensex tumbles 600 pts; Nifty tests 17,800; all sectors trade in redViews: 129402:52Sensex gains 75 points, Nifty above 18,000; IDBI Bank jumps 4%Views: 98403:48Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 06, 2023Views: 89901:42Stocks in focus: Bajaj Finserv, Mukand and moreViews: 154203:16Fundamental Radar: Contra buy? Post 20% fall from highs Lemon Tree is a strong buy for 2023Views: 109401:52Stock Radar: Buy ABB with a target of Rs 3000-3200 in next 1 month, says Vaishali ParekhViews: 106002:33Sensex slumps 304 points in volatile trade; Nifty below 18,000Views: 69601:57Why tyre stocks are buzzing in a weak market? Key reasons explainedViews: 72704:00Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty nears 18,100; Bajaj twins tumble up to 6%Views: 56604:35Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 05, 2023Views: 93802:07Stocks in focus: IRB Infra, SJVN, Tata Power and moreViews: 219402:37Stock Radar: Buy M&M Financial Services for a target of Rs 270, says Ajit MishraViews: 207102:39Sensex tumbles 637 points on across the board selling; Nifty below 18,050Views: 139703:25Sensex flat, Nifty holds above 18,200, DMart falls 2%Views: 130804:59Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 04, 2023Views: 157801:56Stocks in focus: Indusind Bank, IRB Infra and moreViews: 226102:14Poonawalla Fincorp is one of top buys in NBFC space, says Sneha PoddarViews: 281101:29Stock Radar: Buy Petronet LNG for a target of Rs 227-235, says Ruchit JainViews: 164002:47Sensex rises for 2nd straight session, ends 126 points higher; Nifty tops 18,200Views: 97703:17Sensex loses 100 points, Nifty nears 18,150; Zomato falls 3%Views: 77307:54Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 03, 2023Views: 137302:05Stocks in focus: Gujarat Gas, SBI and moreViews: 184101:48Stock Radar: Bajaj Electricals could hit a fresh 52-week high in next 1-2 months, says Gaurav BissaViews: 138501:18Govt may announce incentives worth Rs 20,000 cr for manufacturing of electrolyzers, in Budget: ET Now sourcesViews: 140204:17Fundamental Radar: Attractive valuation makes PNB a top buy for 2023, says Rahul MalaniViews: 388501:11Sensex gains 327 pts on first trading day of 2023; Nifty near 18,200Views: 116802:11Stock Radar: Buy Jindal Saw for a target of Rs 126 in next 6-7 weeks, says Shitij GandhiViews: 148802:32Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty nears 18,150; Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland gain 2% eachViews: 126906:50Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 02, 2023Views: 1511To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold