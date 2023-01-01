Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for January 02, 2023 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 02 Jan 2023, 08:59 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Angel One Broking’s Amar Deo Singh has a buy/sell recommendation on Tata Steel and REC Limited while Nooresh Meerani has a buy/sell recommendation on SBI and Vedanta for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stop-loss. 01:56Stocks in focus: IEX, Coal India, Tata Motors and more01:56Sensex falls 293 pts on last day of 2022; Nifty below 18,150; ICICI Bank, Zomato fall 2% eachViews: 52602:38Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty nears 18,250; Eureka Forbes jumps 5%Views: 28004:18Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 30, 2022Views: 55302:40Stocks in focus: RIL, IRB Infra and moreViews: 55008:55ET Money Show: Lessons that 2022 taught us regarding investmentsViews: 36401:15Stock Radar: Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 200-210Views: 116801:50Sensex rebounds over 650 pts from day’s low, ends 224 pts higher; Nifty above 18,150Views: 27006:49Rewind 2022: Biggest newsmakers of the year and stories which made headlinesViews: 32802:54Sensex falls 300 pts amid COVID surge fears, Nifty below 18,050; all sectors in red except pharmaViews: 20604:27Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 29, 2022Views: 40201:48Stocks in focus: KPR Mills, RIL, Bharti Airtel and moreViews: 65718:52Stocks Market: How to create a volatility proof portfolio for 2023?Views: 33008:05Wondering how to rejig your portfolio? Hemant Rustagi of Wiseinvest has a strategyViews: 32702:40Stock Radar: Eicher Motors could hit Rs 3900 in 2-4 months, says Ajit MishraViews: 70213:44ET Money Show: Which categories of Mutual Funds should you bet on in 2023?Views: 17613:38ET Money Show: How small Saving Schemes have performed in 2022 and what to expect in 2023Views: 20913:16Stock picks in 2023: Which are stocks on market experts’ are betting their money onViews: 126902:46Sensex ends flat after volatile session; Nifty tops 18,100Views: 23501:08Sensex, Nifty recover from day lows; IT stocks slideViews: 37404:06Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 28, 2022Views: 142701:40Stocks in focus: Suryoday Bank, Indostar Capital, HPCL and moreViews: 160302:28Fundamental Radar: Samvardhana Motherson is a top pick for 2023, says Sneha PoddarViews: 260302:02Sensex ends 361 points higher; Nifty above 18,100; Jindal Steel zooms 9%Views: 91803:53Sensex rises 350 pts as China further eases COVID curbs, Nifty above 18,100; IOB jumps 7%Views: 64805:37Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 27, 2022Views: 85702:02Stocks in focus: Time Technoplast, NTPC, Khadim India and moreViews: 75802:50Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, ends 724 pts higher; Nifty above 18,000Views: 39602:28Stock Markets Pathshala: How to spot a Turnaround, Kunal Bothra ExplainsViews: 45205:00Stock Radar: GAIL could more than double in next 1-3 years, says Rakesh BansalViews: 114104:33Sensex rises 250 pts in early trade, Nifty above 17,850; Suven Pharma jumps 5%Views: 40707:15Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 26, 2022Views: 76501:29Stocks in focus: SJVN, Suven Pharma, Deep Industries and moreViews: 56513:29Mind Over Money: How chess helped this money manager improve tennis skillsViews: 30902:02Sensex ends in red for 4th straight session, cracks 981 points; Nifty near 17,800Views: 37327:05What Action to take in a Volatile Market?Views: 31803:49Sensex tumbles over 600 pts; Nifty below 17,950; all sectors in the redViews: 56302:07Stock Radar: Buy Max Healthcare for a target of Rs 525Views: 51203:18Sensex sheds 300 pts, Nifty tests 18,000; auto, banking stocks dragViews: 538To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold