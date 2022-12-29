Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 30, 2022 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 30 Dec 2022, 09:14 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on Indusind Bank and Hindalco while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on Indusind Bank and Bank of Baroda for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.Related Videos02:40Stocks in focus: RIL, IRB Infra and more08:55ET Money Show: Lessons that 2022 taught us regarding investmentsViews: 9101:15Stock Radar: Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 200-210Views: 19001:50Sensex rebounds over 650 pts from day’s low, ends 224 pts higher; Nifty above 18,150Views: 11806:49Rewind 2022: Biggest newsmakers of the year and stories which made headlinesViews: 9602:54Sensex falls 300 pts amid COVID surge fears, Nifty below 18,050; all sectors in red except pharmaViews: 11504:27Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 29, 2022Views: 31101:48Stocks in focus: KPR Mills, RIL, Bharti Airtel and moreViews: 51408:05Wondering how to rejig your portfolio? Hemant Rustagi of Wiseinvest has a strategyViews: 26202:40Stock Radar: Eicher Motors could hit Rs 3900 in 2-4 months, says Ajit MishraViews: 58702:46Sensex ends flat after volatile session; Nifty tops 18,100Views: 19501:08Sensex, Nifty recover from day lows; IT stocks slideViews: 29604:06Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 28, 2022Views: 129601:40Stocks in focus: Suryoday Bank, Indostar Capital, HPCL and moreViews: 148902:28Fundamental Radar: Samvardhana Motherson is a top pick for 2023, says Sneha PoddarViews: 205702:02Sensex ends 361 points higher; Nifty above 18,100; Jindal Steel zooms 9%Views: 86203:53Sensex rises 350 pts as China further eases COVID curbs, Nifty above 18,100; IOB jumps 7%Views: 59705:37Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 27, 2022Views: 80302:02Stocks in focus: Time Technoplast, NTPC, Khadim India and moreViews: 73102:50Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, ends 724 pts higher; Nifty above 18,000Views: 38002:28Stock Markets Pathshala: How to spot a Turnaround, Kunal Bothra ExplainsViews: 44305:00Stock Radar: GAIL could more than double in next 1-3 years, says Rakesh BansalViews: 107004:33Sensex rises 250 pts in early trade, Nifty above 17,850; Suven Pharma jumps 5%Views: 40107:15Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 26, 2022Views: 75301:29Stocks in focus: SJVN, Suven Pharma, Deep Industries and moreViews: 53213:29Mind Over Money: How chess helped this money manager improve tennis skillsViews: 29702:02Sensex ends in red for 4th straight session, cracks 981 points; Nifty near 17,800Views: 36027:05What Action to take in a Volatile Market?Views: 30803:49Sensex tumbles over 600 pts; Nifty below 17,950; all sectors in the redViews: 55502:07Stock Radar: Buy Max Healthcare for a target of Rs 525Views: 48303:18Sensex sheds 300 pts, Nifty tests 18,000; auto, banking stocks dragViews: 53205:17Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 23, 2022Views: 69002:05Stocks in focus: Ajanta Pharma, GAIL, India Cements and moreViews: 229908:14Fundamental Radar: Healthcare Global likely to hit fresh 52-week highs in next 12 months, says Kaustubh PawaskarViews: 122201:34Stock Radar: Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3700-3800, says Vaishali ParekhViews: 141303:36Sensex slumps for 3rd straight session, ends 241 points lower; Nifty below 18,150Views: 72802:47Sensex gains 300 pts in early trade, Nifty opens above 18,250; UCO Bank, IOB up 5% eachViews: 115504:02Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 22, 2022Views: 124001:28Stocks in focus: Max Financial Services, Bandhan Bank, Torrent Pharma and moreViews: 92301:55Sensex down 635 pts, Nifty below 18,200; Dr Lal rallies 6%Views: 647To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold