Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 29, 2022 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 29 Dec 2022, 08:46 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on NTPC and M&M Finance while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on ICICI Bank and LIC Housing Finance for today's trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.