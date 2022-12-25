Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 26, 2022 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 26 Dec 2022, 09:06 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Rajesh Palviya has a buy/sell recommendation on Suven Pharma and Hero MotoCorp while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on Zee Entertainment and ICICI Bank for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.Related Videos01:29Stocks in focus: SJVN, Suven Pharma, Deep Industries and more13:29Mind Over Money: How chess helped this money manager improve tennis skillsViews: 6902:02Sensex ends in red for 4th straight session, cracks 981 points; Nifty near 17,800Views: 20127:05What Action to take in a Volatile Market?Views: 18803:49Sensex tumbles over 600 pts; Nifty below 17,950; all sectors in the redViews: 42902:07Stock Radar: Buy Max Healthcare for a target of Rs 525Views: 17303:18Sensex sheds 300 pts, Nifty tests 18,000; auto, banking stocks dragViews: 43405:17Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 23, 2022Views: 59502:05Stocks in focus: Ajanta Pharma, GAIL, India Cements and moreViews: 196308:14Fundamental Radar: Healthcare Global likely to hit fresh 52-week highs in next 12 months, says Kaustubh PawaskarViews: 107201:34Stock Radar: Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3700-3800, says Vaishali ParekhViews: 125503:36Sensex slumps for 3rd straight session, ends 241 points lower; Nifty below 18,150Views: 64402:47Sensex gains 300 pts in early trade, Nifty opens above 18,250; UCO Bank, IOB up 5% eachViews: 104204:02Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 22, 2022Views: 115101:28Stocks in focus: Max Financial Services, Bandhan Bank, Torrent Pharma and moreViews: 85901:55Sensex down 635 pts, Nifty below 18,200; Dr Lal rallies 6%Views: 58501:29Stock Radar: Buy Shipping Corporation for a target of Rs 149-154, says Ruchit JainViews: 129002:16Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty opens above 18,450; HCL Tech, UPL gain over 1%Views: 55103:15Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 21, 2022Views: 65701:49Stocks in focus: Sterling & Wilson, Dabur India, Just Dial and moreViews: 56002:29Stock Radar: Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2490, says Ajit MishraViews: 154202:24Sensex rebounds around 600 pts from day’s low, ends 104 pts lower; Nifty below 18,400Views: 35202:28Fundamental Radar: Capacity expansion makes JK Cement an attractive buy, says Sneha PoddarViews: 46500:37Dalal Street sombre ahead of Christmas; Sensex tumbles 700 points, Nifty below 18,250Views: 54702:52Sensex down 600 pts, Nifty below 18,350; Dabur down 3%, NBCC up 3%Views: 34404:15Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 20, 2022Views: 48202:21Stocks in focus: Hinduja Global, Just Dial and moreViews: 69802:02Stock Radar: Buy Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 465, says Shitij GandhiViews: 54902:01Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak, jumps 468 points; Nifty tops 18,400Views: 28503:32Sensex flat, Nifty below 18,300; Bajaj Hindusthan rises 10%Views: 154304:01Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 19, 2022Views: 440801:45Stocks in focus: Sun Pharma, Phoenix Mills and moreViews: 260902:23Stock Radar: Buy Mahindra CIE for a target of Rs 380, says Gaurav BissaViews: 216802:22Sensex slumps for 2nd straight day, ends 461 points lower; Nifty below 18,300Views: 152204:54Sensex loses 300 points, Nifty nears 18,300; GMM Pfaudler tanks 10%Views: 137903:30Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 16, 2022Views: 92302:00Stocks in focus: IRCTC, Archean Chemicals and moreViews: 162201:09Sensex tanks 879 points; Nifty below 18,500; TechM drops 4%, Titan 3%Views: 94602:26Infosys turns 40: Here’s how NRN turned his vision into realityViews: 127203:30Sensex loses 150 points, Nifty below 18,650; Dish TV gains 5%Views: 1591To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold