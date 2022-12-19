stocks to sell: Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 20, 2022 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 20 Dec 2022, 08:48 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on Mahanagar Gas and IGL while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on Marico and HCC for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stop-loss.02:21Stocks in focus: Hinduja Global, Just Dial and more02:02Stock Radar: Buy Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 465, says Shitij GandhiViews: 6302:01Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak, jumps 468 points; Nifty tops 18,400Views: 8503:32Sensex flat, Nifty below 18,300; Bajaj Hindusthan rises 10%Views: 99004:01Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 19, 2022Views: 241001:45Stocks in focus: Sun Pharma, Phoenix Mills and moreViews: 162102:23Stock Radar: Buy Mahindra CIE for a target of Rs 380, says Gaurav BissaViews: 136902:22Sensex slumps for 2nd straight day, ends 461 points lower; Nifty below 18,300Views: 100304:54Sensex loses 300 points, Nifty nears 18,300; GMM Pfaudler tanks 10%Views: 101803:30Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 16, 2022Views: 70102:00Stocks in focus: IRCTC, Archean Chemicals and moreViews: 139801:09Sensex tanks 879 points; Nifty below 18,500; TechM drops 4%, Titan 3%Views: 82802:26Infosys turns 40: Here’s how NRN turned his vision into realityViews: 114503:30Sensex loses 150 points, Nifty below 18,650; Dish TV gains 5%Views: 148904:04Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 15, 2022Views: 120001:46Stocks in focus: IRCTC, Power Grid and moreViews: 275301:14Federal Reserve raises key rate by half-point; signals more to come even as it slows rate increasesViews: 152601:28Stock Radar: Buy Jubilant Ingrevia for a target of Rs 580-600, says Ruchit JainViews: 150302:19Sensex rises 145 pts; Nifty ends above 18,650; Voda Idea jumps 10%Views: 96203:09Fundamental Radar: Polycab India could top Rs 3200 levels in next 1 yrViews: 280602:58Sensex gains 180 points, Nifty above 18,650; NCC rises 3%Views: 67004:06Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 14, 2022Views: 83601:38Stocks in focus: Ultratech Cement, HDFC and moreViews: 96002:54Stock Radar: Buy United Breweries for a target of Rs 2050, says Ajit MishraViews: 86902:54Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak, gains 400 pts; Nifty tops 18,600; PSU Banks rallyViews: 40708:17Landmark Cars IPO opens today; here’s what company has to sayViews: 53102:12Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 18,500; JP Associates gains 5%Views: 64001:50Paytm board to weigh buyback today after historic slumpViews: 79605:16Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 13, 2022Views: 109802:21Stocks in focus: Exide, KEC International and moreViews: 111002:14Fundamental Radar: Why Lemon Tree is a long-term buy at current levels, says Sneha PoddarViews: 202402:07Stock Radar: Buy Colgate Palmolive with a target of Rs 1825, says Shitij GandhiViews: 95602:27Sensex, Nifty end lower after choppy session; LIC rises 4%; Infosys, Titan fall 1%Views: 54504:01Sensex loses over 400 points, Nifty drops below 18,400; Infosys falls 2%Views: 55605:05Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 12, 2022Views: 105301:51Stocks in focus: Trident Ltd, Indigo and moreViews: 293102:32Stock Radar: Buy Central Bank for a target of Rs 38, says Gaurav BissaViews: 175016:15Mind Over Money: Physical fitness is one of the key tenets of mental fitnessViews: 124702:10Sensex sinks 389 pts; Nifty ends below 18,500; IT stocks worst hitViews: 792To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold