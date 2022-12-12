Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 13, 2022 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 13 Dec 2022, 09:10 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Jay Thakkar has a buy/sell recommendation on HDFC Bank and AU Small Finance while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on IRB Infra and PFC for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stop-loss.Related Videos02:12Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 18,500; JP Associates gains 5%01:50Paytm board to weigh buyback today after historic slump02:21Stocks in focus: Exide, KEC International and moreViews: 6802:14Fundamental Radar: Why Lemon Tree is a long-term buy at current levels, says Sneha Poddar02:07Stock Radar: Buy Colgate Palmolive with a target of Rs 1825, says Shitij GandhiViews: 19502:27Sensex, Nifty end lower after choppy session; LIC rises 4%; Infosys, Titan fall 1%Views: 9304:01Sensex loses over 400 points, Nifty drops below 18,400; Infosys falls 2%Views: 18705:05Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 12, 2022Views: 73101:51Stocks in focus: Trident Ltd, Indigo and moreViews: 150402:32Stock Radar: Buy Central Bank for a target of Rs 38, says Gaurav BissaViews: 97116:15Mind Over Money: Physical fitness is one of the key tenets of mental fitnessViews: 84402:10Sensex sinks 389 pts; Nifty ends below 18,500; IT stocks worst hitViews: 51103:12Sensex rises over 100 points; Nifty tests 18,650; Paytm surges 5%Views: 38808:33Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 09, 2022Views: 108001:38Stocks in focus: Sun Pharma, Star Health and moreViews: 70002:21Fundamental Radar: Stock for 2023: Why Indian Hotels is a long-term buy?Views: 137102:52Stock Radar: Buy Zomato for a target of Rs 100, says Shrikat ChouhanViews: 322501:51Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak; gains 160 points; Nifty tops 18,600Views: 92504:45Fundamental Radar: Sumitomo Chemical India – Preferred pick in agrochemical spaceViews: 121903:18Sensex, Nifty start flat as assembly election trends pour in; BLS Intl surges 5%Views: 69703:49Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 08, 2022Views: 109702:02Stock Radar: Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4780 in next 1-2 monthsViews: 117702:35Sensex falls for 4th straight day, ends 216 points lower; Nifty below 18,600Views: 39803:08Sensex flat ahead of RBI rate decision; Nifty tests 18,650Views: 37904:24Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 07, 2022Views: 69301:48Stocks in focus: Infosys, HDFC AMC and moreViews: 186401:30Stock Radar: Buy Bombay Burmah Trading Corp for a target of Rs 1,090, says Ruchit JainViews: 75702:31Sensex extends losses to 3rd day, ends 178 pts lower; Nifty below 18,650Views: 34906:54Will the MPC continue rate hikes? Sonal Varma of Nomura gives us an insightViews: 69103:11Sensex loses 300 points, Nifty nears 18,600; TCNS Clothing jumps 5%Views: 30404:41Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 06, 2022Views: 67201:55Stocks in focus: Vedanta, HDFC and moreViews: 198901:39Kirloskar Brothers calls EGM on December 8; to vote on forensic auditViews: 69703:02RBI MPC meet: Will the Central Bank go for a moderate rate hike? Here’s what to expectViews: 113701:42Sensex, Nifty end flat; metal stocks shine; Zomato tumbles 5%Views: 80003:10Stock Radar: Buy Muthoot Finance for a target of Rs 1320, says Gaurav BissaViews: 125303:28Sensex loses over 100 points; Nifty below 18,700; TVS Motor slips 2%Views: 48504:06Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 05, 2022Views: 74002:07Stocks in focus: M&M Finance, Hatsun agro and moreViews: 828To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold