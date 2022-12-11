Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 12, 2022 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 12 Dec 2022, 08:52 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. CA Rudramurthy has a buy/sell recommendation on Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on Eicher Motors and Godrej Consumer for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stop-loss.Related Videos01:51Stocks in focus: Trident Ltd, Indigo and more02:32Stock Radar: Buy Central Bank for a target of Rs 38, says Gaurav BissaViews: 19716:15Mind Over Money: Physical fitness is one of the key tenets of mental fitnessViews: 48402:10Sensex sinks 389 pts; Nifty ends below 18,500; IT stocks worst hitViews: 26203:12Sensex rises over 100 points; Nifty tests 18,650; Paytm surges 5%Views: 25108:33Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 09, 2022Views: 96701:38Stocks in focus: Sun Pharma, Star Health and moreViews: 60602:21Fundamental Radar: Stock for 2023: Why Indian Hotels is a long-term buy?Views: 106602:52Stock Radar: Buy Zomato for a target of Rs 100, says Shrikat ChouhanViews: 297001:51Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak; gains 160 points; Nifty tops 18,600Views: 83204:45Fundamental Radar: Sumitomo Chemical India – Preferred pick in agrochemical spaceViews: 112103:18Sensex, Nifty start flat as assembly election trends pour in; BLS Intl surges 5%Views: 64003:49Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 08, 2022Views: 105102:02Stock Radar: Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4780 in next 1-2 monthsViews: 114502:35Sensex falls for 4th straight day, ends 216 points lower; Nifty below 18,600Views: 37803:08Sensex flat ahead of RBI rate decision; Nifty tests 18,650Views: 36304:24Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 07, 2022Views: 68301:48Stocks in focus: Infosys, HDFC AMC and moreViews: 183301:30Stock Radar: Buy Bombay Burmah Trading Corp for a target of Rs 1,090, says Ruchit JainViews: 74402:31Sensex extends losses to 3rd day, ends 178 pts lower; Nifty below 18,650Views: 34406:54Will the MPC continue rate hikes? Sonal Varma of Nomura gives us an insightViews: 67903:11Sensex loses 300 points, Nifty nears 18,600; TCNS Clothing jumps 5%Views: 30304:41Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 06, 2022Views: 66901:55Stocks in focus: Vedanta, HDFC and moreViews: 197001:39Kirloskar Brothers calls EGM on December 8; to vote on forensic auditViews: 68103:02RBI MPC meet: Will the Central Bank go for a moderate rate hike? Here’s what to expectViews: 112801:42Sensex, Nifty end flat; metal stocks shine; Zomato tumbles 5%Views: 79203:10Stock Radar: Buy Muthoot Finance for a target of Rs 1320, says Gaurav BissaViews: 124203:28Sensex loses over 100 points; Nifty below 18,700; TVS Motor slips 2%Views: 48304:06Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 05, 2022Views: 73902:07Stocks in focus: M&M Finance, Hatsun agro and moreViews: 82415:09Mind Over Money: How ‘Tri Sandhya Vandana’ keeps this money manager mentally fitViews: 89001:40Stock Radar: Buy Ambuja Cements for a target of Rs 625 in next few weeks, says Rahul SharmaViews: 197302:46Sensex loses 416 points, Nifty below 18,700; Paytm jumps 8%Views: 63305:12Sensex sheds 200 points, Nifty tests 18,750; Eicher Motors tanks 3%, PB Fintech jumps 5%Views: 49303:32Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 02, 2022Views: 70303:38Stocks in focus: M&M, NMDC, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Paytm, NMDC Steel, Yes Bank and moreViews: 126901:55Stock Radar: Buy Dabur India for a target of Rs 670, Says Shitij GandhiViews: 101600:50Tatas, Walt Disney to launch Tata Play IPO; becomes first firm to file confidential DRHP with SebiViews: 85001:35Sensex surges for 8th straight day to close at record high; Nifty tops 18,800Views: 455To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold