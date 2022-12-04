Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 05, 2022 – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 05 Dec 2022, 08:51 AM ISTET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on DLF and United Breweries while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on Voltas and Bajaj Finserv for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stop-loss.02:07Stocks in focus: M&M Finance, Hatsun agro and more15:09Mind Over Money: How ‘Tri Sandhya Vandana’ keeps this money manager mentally fitViews: 26301:40Stock Radar: Buy Ambuja Cements for a target of Rs 625 in next few weeks, says Rahul SharmaViews: 22102:46Sensex loses 416 points, Nifty below 18,700; Paytm jumps 8%Views: 24105:12Sensex sheds 200 points, Nifty tests 18,750; Eicher Motors tanks 3%, PB Fintech jumps 5%Views: 23903:32Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 02, 2022Views: 49003:38Stocks in focus: M&M, NMDC, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Paytm, NMDC Steel, Yes Bank and moreViews: 94601:55Stock Radar: Buy Dabur India for a target of Rs 670, Says Shitij GandhiViews: 75500:50Tatas, Walt Disney to launch Tata Play IPO; becomes first firm to file confidential DRHP with SebiViews: 68601:35Sensex surges for 8th straight day to close at record high; Nifty tops 18,800Views: 34503:42Sensex gains 350 points, hits fresh record high; Nifty above 18,850; TechM rises 2%Views: 43404:42Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 01, 2022Views: 86802:06Stocks in focus: Zomato, Paytm and moreViews: 190713:35ET Money Show: Common SIP mistakes you must avoid to maximise gainsViews: 65205:00Fundamental Radar: Why TCI Express is a long term buy at current levels?Views: 46203:09Sensex ends above 63K for the first time; Nifty tops 18,700Views: 50401:29Stock Radar: Buy L&T Finance Holding for a target of Rs 91-94, Says Ruchit JainViews: 176601:45Biocon subsidiary completes acquisition of Viatris’ Global Biosimilars business for USD 3 billionViews: 49203:44Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 18,600; KRBL gains 3%Views: 32804:09Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 30, 2022Views: 63101:29Stocks in focus: Zomato, Biocon and moreViews: 128206:22ET Money Show: Should you book profit in midcap funds now? Here’s what experts suggestViews: 43202:11Stock Radar: Buy IGL for a target of Rs 495 in next 4-6 weeks, says Ajit MishraViews: 97003:21Sensex ends at fresh all-time high; Nifty closes above 18,600; New India Assurance zooms 13%Views: 50309:05Markets with Nikunj Dalmia: An all-time high Nifty, is it here to stay?Views: 31703:48Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty near 18,600; TeamLease rallies 6%Views: 41405:45Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 29, 2022Views: 70901:55Stocks in focus: Concor, NBCC, SBI and moreViews: 190701:56Fundamental Radar: Multiple triggers make NMDC a long-term buy, says Sneha PoddarViews: 160404:15Sensex, Nifty rally for 5th straight session, end at record highs; JK Tyre jumps 13%, Ceat 7%Views: 69701:53Stock market update: Nifty hits all-time high; Sensex jumps over 350 points to 62,600Views: 85203:15Sensex loses 130 points, Nifty below 18,500; Hindalco sheds 2%Views: 75904:25Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 28, 2022Views: 79203:59Stocks in focus: IEX, Indigo and moreViews: 172802:53Stock Radar: Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 345, says Gaurav BissaViews: 171101:40Sebi to impose ‘financial disincentives’ for tech glitches in stocks broker trading systemsViews: 93609:38ET Money: Decoding mutual fund terminologies you must knowViews: 46612:21Mind Over Money: How meditation, yoga helps this contrarian investor to manage emotionsViews: 63202:06Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy session; BHEL gains 10%Views: 622To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold