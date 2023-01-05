Buy Oil India, target price Rs 267: ICICI Securities

has buy call on Oil India with a target price of Rs 267. The current market price of Oil India Ltd. is Rs 209.45.

Oil India, incorporated in the year 1959, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 22826.73 Crore) operating in Gas & Petroleum sector.

Oil India key Products/Revenue Segments include Oil Crude, Gas Natural, Income From Transportation Services, Other Operating Revenue, Renewable Energy System and Condensate for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 8598.85 Crore, down -26.16 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 11645.49 Crore and up 15.89 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 7420.13 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 1728.50 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Dr.Ranjit Rath, Mr.Harish Madhav, Mr.Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Dr.Manas Kumar Sharma, Ms.Pooja Suri, Mr.Raju Revanakar, Mr.Samik Bhattacharya, Mr.Vinod Seshan, Ms.Mamta. Company has P A & Associates as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 108 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Coupled with very strong realisations on gas, the brokerage sees earnings remaining steady QoQ, with not much change in production levels, and sequentially lower other income offsetting the stronger price realisations.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 56.66 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 12.42 per cent, DIIs 15.37 per cent.

