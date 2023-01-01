Buy Oil And Natural Gas Corporation, target price Rs 198: Motilal Oswal Financial Services

has buy call on with a target price of Rs 198. The current market price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is Rs 148.5.

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation, incorporated in the year 1993, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 185747.82 Crore) operating in Gas & Petroleum sector.

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation key Products/Revenue Segments include Oil Crude, Gas Natural, Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, C2/C3 (Ethane/Propane), Butane, Other Operating Revenue, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), HSD, Superior Kerosene Oil, LSHS, Mineral Turpentine Oil (MTO), Others for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 170984.28 Crore, down -7.15 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 184148.90 Crore and up 38.51 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 123444.95 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 7291.30 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mrs.Pomila Jaspal, Dr.Prabhaskar Rai, Mrs.Reena Jaitly, Mr.Manish Pareek, Mr.V Ajit Kumar Raju, Mr.Syamchand Ghosh, Mr.G Srinivas, Mr.Pankaj Kumar, Mr.Anurag Sharma, Mr.Om Prakash Singh, Mr.Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Dr.Alka Mittal, Dr.Madhav Singh. Company has S Bhandari & Co. as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 1,258 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

There is a rise in domestic oil & gas production, and also possible floor on gas realization. Considering the great conjunction in addition to the cushion provided by the high dividend yield of 13.6% in FY23, the brokerage retain its BUY rating on with a TP of Rs 198, making it the top idea for 2023 in the sector.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 58.89 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 9.97 per cent, DIIs 18.52 per cent.

