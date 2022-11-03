Buy Oberoi Realty, target price Rs 960: Kotak Securities

Oberoi Realty Ltd., incorporated in the year 1998, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 33865.91 Crore) operating in Real Estate sector.
Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Income from Project Development, Lease Rentals, Income from Hospitality and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.
Financials
For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 711.79 Crore, down -23.86 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 934.81 Crore and down -7.38 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 768.52 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 218.04 Crore in latest quarter.
Investment Rationale
On daily chart, stock has formed a cup and handle chart pattern and breakout from the resistance
Promoter/FII Holdings
Promoters held 67.7 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 19.42 per cent, DIIs 11.78 per cent.
(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.