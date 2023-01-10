Buy NTPC, target price Rs 192 : HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 192.The current market price of NTPC is Rs 167.7.NTPC, incorporated in the year 1975, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 162855.51 Crore) operating in Power sector. NTPC key Products/Revenue Segments include Generation Of Electricity, Coal, Other Operating Revenue, Consultancy Income and Lease Rentals for the year ending 31-Mar-2022. Financials

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 44681.50 Crore, up 2.57 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 43560.72 Crore and up 35.01 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 33095.67 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 3563.59 Crore in latest quarter. The company’s top management includes Mr.Gurdeep Singh, Mr.Vidyadhar Vaishampayan, Mr.Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna, Ms.Sangitha Varier, Mr.Piyush Singh, Mr.Jaikumar Srinivasan, Mr.Ashish Upadhyaya, Mr.Ujjwal Kanti Bhattachrya, Mr.Chandan Kumar Mondol, Mr.V Ramesh Babu, Mr.Dillip Kumar Patel, Mr.Vivek Gupta. Company has Varma & Varma as its auditors. As on 30-06-2022, the company has a total of 970 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Generation is expected to increase significantly by 13.1% YoY to 82.2BUs, led by strong demand during the festive season. Realisation too is expected to rise 20.5% YoY to INR5.0/unit, led by a rise in fuel cost. This would increase the topline/PAT by 36.5%/6.0% YoY. Both PLF and PAF are expected to improve in Q2FY23. NTPC added 630MW of solar capacity in Q3FY23, taking the overall installed capacity to 70.9GW on a consolidated basis.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51.1 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 14.0 per cent, DIIs 31.32 per cent.