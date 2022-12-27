Buy NCC, target price Rs 86.5 : HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 86.5. The current market price of NCC is Rs 82.15. HDFC Securities recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 79.

NCC, incorporated in the year 1990, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 5154.62 Crore) operating in Construction sector.

NCC key Products/Revenue Segments include Income From Contracts and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3405.00 Crore, up 1.61 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3350.91 Crore and up 30.92 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2600.87 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 136.87 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Hemant M Nerurkar, Mr.O P Jagetiya, Mrs.Renu Challu, Dr.A S Durga Prasad, Mr.A V N Raju, Mr.J V Ranga Raju, Mr.A S N Raju, Mr.A G K Raju, Mr.A A V Ranga Raju, Mr.Utpal Sheth. Company has S R & Associates LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 63 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

After sharp correction from recent swing high of Rs 96.9, stock tested 50 days SMA and reversed north.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 21.99 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 9.77 per cent, DIIs 13.1 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.