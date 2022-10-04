Buy Muthoot Finance, target price Rs 1487: ICICI Securities

has buy call on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 1487. The current market price of is Rs 1033.7.., incorporated in the year 1997, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 41562.77 Crore) operating in NBFC sector.

Muthoot Finance Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest, Service Charges, Income From Sale Of Share & Securities, Sale of services and Dividend for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 2804.32 Crore, down -7.79 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3041.14 Crore and down -5.37 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2963.42 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 824.96 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 73.37 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 10.96 per cent, DIIs 10.47 per cent.