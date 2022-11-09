Buy Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, target price Rs 485: Axis Securities

Axis Securities has buy call on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities with a target price of Rs 485. The current market price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is Rs 410.65.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd., incorporated in the year 1995, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 2439.66 Crore) operating in FMCG sector.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Food Products, Job Work, Other Operating Revenue, Export Incentives and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 302.64 Crore, up 19.25 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 253.79 Crore and up 32.79 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 227.91 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 12.91 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Multi-months resistance breakout at 400 with volumes and sustaining above 20,50, 100 and 200 SMAs

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51.14 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 1.3 per cent, DIIs 15.25 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.