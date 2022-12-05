Buy Motherson Sumi Wiring India, target price Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has buy call on with a target price of Rs 75. The current market price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is Rs 60.45. Time period given by analyst is 1 year when Motherson Sumi Wiring India price can reach defined target.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India, incorporated in the year 2020, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 26747.70 Crore) operating in General sector.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India key Products/Revenue Segments include Cables & Wires, Other Operating Revenue, Sale of services and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Standalone Total Income of Rs 1845.93 Crore, up 9.97 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1678.63 Crore and down -26.62 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2515.50 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 116.45 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Mr.Norikatsu Ishida, Mr.Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Mr.Rajesh Kumar Seth, Col.(Retd.)Virendra Chand Katoch, Mr.Anupam Mohindroo, Ms.Geeta Mathur, Mr.Arjun Puri, Mr.Anurag Gahlot, Mr.Yoshio Matsushita. Company has S R & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-06-2022, the company has a total of 442 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The brokerage is of the view that the stock is a good bet on the back of the recovery in the domestic automobile space with superlative return ratio profile (RoCE ~40-50%) and structural levers for long term growth given the content/vehicle increase due to rise in electronic content in vehicles as well as electrification.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 61.73 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 8.6 per cent, DIIs 20.82 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.