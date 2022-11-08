Buy Max Financial Services, target price Rs 930: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has buy call on . with a target price of Rs 930. The current market price of Max Financial Services Ltd. is Rs 711.05.

Max Financial Services Ltd., incorporated in the year 1988, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 24592.88 Crore) operating in Financial Services sector.

Max Financial Services Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Income From Dividend, Income From Sale Of Share & Securities, Sale of services, Rental Income and Interest for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 9322.59 Crore, up 184.58 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3275.89 Crore and down -.05 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 9327.37 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 61.61 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 14.72 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 45.62 per cent, DIIs 31.71 per cent.

