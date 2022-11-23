Buy Maruti Suzuki India, target price Rs 11200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has buy call on with a target price of Rs 11200. The current market price of . is Rs 8940.3.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., incorporated in the year 1981, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 269494.68 Crore) operating in Auto sector.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Passenger Cars & Light Duty Utility Vehicles, Spare Parts & Components, Other Operating Revenue, Service Income, Scrap, Mould & Dies and Rental Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 30541.70 Crore, up 14.85 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 26592.70 Crore and up 45.05 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 21056.50 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 2050.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Building in the positives, the brokerage expects sales, PAT to grow at a CAGR of 25%, 68%, respectively, over FY22-24E, wherein it builds in volume CAGR of 16.6% in the same period to 22.5 lakh units by FY24E. Going forward, it expects outperformance from UV portfolio. It values MSIL at Rs 11,200 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 350/share

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 56.37 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 21.89 per cent, DIIs 18.1 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.