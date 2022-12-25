Buy Mahindra & Mahindra, target price Rs 1280: Motilal Oswal Financial Services

has buy call on Mahindra & Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1280. The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra is Rs 1243.5. Motilal Oswal Financial Services recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 1196.

Mahindra & Mahindra, incorporated in the year 1945, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 152241.36 Crore) operating in Auto sector.

Mahindra & Mahindra key Products/Revenue Segments include Automobile-Light, Medium & Heavy Commercial, Jeep, Passenger Car, Sale of services, Scrap, Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 30076.98 Crore, up 5.06 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 28628.39 Crore and up 38.37 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 21735.96 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 2585.85 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Keshub Mahindra, Mr.Haigreve Khaitan, Ms.Shikha Sharma, Mr.T N Manoharan, Dr.Vishakha N Desai, Mr.Muthiah Murugappan, Ms.Nisaba Godrej, Mr.Vikram Singh Mehta, Mr.C P Gurnani, Mr.Rajesh Jejurikar, Dr.Anish Shah, Mr.Anand G Mahindra, Mr.Vijay Kumar Sharma. Company has B S R & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 124 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Higher lows over three months and support buying seen near 1200 zones making room for upside.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 19.38 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 43.61 per cent, DIIs 28.39 per cent.

