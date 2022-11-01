Buy Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, target price Rs 330: Axis Securities

Axis Securities has buy call on & Resorts India with a target price of Rs 330.The current market price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is Rs 283.55

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., incorporated in the year 1996, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 5704.14 Crore) operating in Tourism & Hospitality sector.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Income from Vacation Ownership, Subscription Income, Beverages & Food, Other Operating Revenue, Service (Hotel), Income (Room Rent) and Wine & Liquor for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 637.02 Crore, up 9.30 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 582.83 Crore and up 52.29 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 418.29 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 29.74 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 67.2 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 4.91 per cent, DIIs 9.66 per cent.