Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive, target price Rs 466: ICICI Direct

ICICI Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 466. The current market price of Mahindra CIE Automotive is Rs 356.65. Mahindra CIE Automotive, incorporated in the year 1999, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 13496.11 Crore) operating in Auto Ancillaries sector. Mahindra CIE Automotive key Products/Revenue Segments include Automotive Accessories, Other Operating Revenue and Sale of services for the year ending 31-Dec-2021. Financials

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 2736.95 Crore, down -.22 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2742.86 Crore and up 30.45 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2098.09 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 171.07 Crore in latest quarter. The company’s top management includes Mr.Shriprakash Shukla, Mrs.Roxana Meda Inoriza, Mr.Kadambi Narahari, Mr.Suhail A Nathani, Mr.Manoj Maheshwari, Mr.Dhananjay Mungale, Mr.Puneet Renjhen, Mr.Jesus Maria Herrera Barandiaran, Mr.Manoj Menon, Mr.Anil Haridass, Mr.Ander Arenaza Alvare, Mr.Alan Savio D?Silva Picardo. Company has Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 38 Crore shares outstanding. Investment Rationale

With RoCE to cross ~15% by CY24E and the business operating at ~5% FCF/sales, we believe MACA is trading at an attractive valuation of ~11.5x CY24E earnings. Maintain BUY with a revised DCF-based target price of Rs466 (earlier: Rs374) implying 15x CY24E earnings.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 74.96 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 6.85 per cent, DIIs 7.66 per cent.