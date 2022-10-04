Buy Mahanagar Gas, target price Rs 975: ICICI Securities

has buy call on Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 975. The current market price of is Rs 814.3.

Time period given by analyst is one year when

. price can reach defined target.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd., incorporated in the year 1995, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 8043.97 Crore) operating in Gas & Petroleum sector.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Gas Natural, Other Operating Revenue and Pipes & Fittings for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Standalone Total Income of Rs 1613.19 Crore, up 33.29 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1210.30 Crore and up 135.34 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 685.47 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 185.20 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 32.5 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 25.81 per cent, DIIs 16.05 per cent.