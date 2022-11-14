Buy Mahanagar Gas, target price Rs 1103: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has buy call on Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 1103. The current market price of is Rs 880.05.

., incorporated in the year 1995, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 8695.41 Crore) operating in Gas & Petroleum sector.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Gas Natural, Other Operating Revenue and Pipes & Fittings for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Standalone Total Income of Rs 1743.51 Crore, up 8.08 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1613.19 Crore and up 87.44 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 930.16 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 163.97 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

MGL remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicles and PNG penetration. It likes the business because of its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and its suburbs.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 32.5 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 25.81 per cent, DIIs 16.05 per cent.

