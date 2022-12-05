Buy L&T Finance Holdings, target price Rs 100: Emkay Global Financial Services

Emkay Global Financial Services has buy call on L&T Finance Holdings with a target price of Rs 100. The current market price of L&T Finance Holdings is Rs 93.1.

L&T Finance Holdings, incorporated in the year 2008, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 23101.24 Crore) operating in NBFC sector.

L&T Finance Holdings key Products/Revenue Segments include Dividend, Interest for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3257.36 Crore, up 3.88 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3135.80 Crore and up 3.92 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 3134.46 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 405.57 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.S N Subrahmanyan, Mr.Dinanath Dubhashi, Mr.R Shankar Raman, Mr.P V Bhide, Dr.(Mrs.)Rajani Gupte, Mr.T Thomas Mathew, Mr.Shailesh Haribhakti, Mr.Pavninder Singh. Company has B K Khare & Co. as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 248 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The brokerage is bullish on L&T Finance as there is expected normalization of earnings post Q3FY23.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 66.2 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 6.61 per cent, DIIs 5.35 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.