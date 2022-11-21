Buy Larsen & Toubro, target price Rs 2215: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has buy call on Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 2215. The current market price of Larsen & Toubro is Rs 2026.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., incorporated in the year 1946, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 282637.94 Crore) operating in Construction sector.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Income From Construction Work, Income from Manufacturing and Trading Activities, Other Services, Other Operating Revenue, Property Development, Service (Engineering), Commission and Lease Rentals for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 43501.14 Crore, up 19.02 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 36547.92 Crore and up 23.22 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 35305.04 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 2819.20 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 21.09 per cent, DIIs 34.62 per cent.

