Buy Kajaria Ceramics, target price Rs 1312: ICICI Securities

has buy call on Kajaria Ceramics with a target price of Rs 1312. The current market price of is Rs 1042.3.

., incorporated in the year 1985, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 16645.37 Crore) operating in Building Materials sector.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Tiles, Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1085.39 Crore, up 6.80 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1016.31 Crore and up 10.68 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 980.67 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 68.89 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 47.5 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 19.58 per cent, DIIs 22.4 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.