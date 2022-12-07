Buy J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, target price Rs 2342: BNP Paribas Securities

Securities has buy call on & Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 2342. The current market price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is Rs 2034.75.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, incorporated in the year 1976, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 15726.17 Crore) operating in Pharmaceuticals sector.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceuticals, Other Operating Revenue, Sale of services, Export Incentives and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 810.78 Crore, up 3.19 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 785.70 Crore and up 32.34 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 612.66 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 111.08 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Ranjit Shahani, Mr.Nikhil Chopra, Mr.Prashant Kumar, Mr.Gaurav Trehan, Mr.Sumit Bose, Ms.Padmini Khare Kaicker. Company has Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 8 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

J B Chemicals is the fastest growing company by revenue in the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM), with 17.5% domestic revenue CAGR over FY14-22. The brokerage expects the India business to outperform the industry on revenue, with 22.6% CAGR over FY22-25. CMO is another focused business for the new management — post KKR private equity acquiring a majority stake in FY21 — and BNP Paribas is of the view that this should be value-added diversification given the long-term sticky nature of this business.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 53.96 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 8.85 per cent, DIIs 18.47 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.