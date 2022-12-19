Buy IDFC First Bank, target price Rs 67.2: ICICI Securities

has buy call on with a target price of Rs 67.2. The current market price of IDFC First Bank is Rs 61.95. ICICI Securities recommended to keep stopl oss at Rs 59.8.

IDFC First Bank, incorporated in the year 2014, is a banking company (having a market cap of Rs 38931.48 Crore).

IDFC First Bank key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest & Discount on Advances & Bills, Income From Investment, Interest On Balances with RBI and Other Inter-Bank Funds and Interest for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 6531.16 Crore, up 13.05 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 5777.37 Crore and up 35.22 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 4830.14 Crore. The bank has reported net profit after tax of Rs 567.19 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Faster retracement of 13-m decline in five months and resolving above long-term resistance line.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 36.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 15.65 per cent, DIIs 5.52 per cent.

