Buy Hindalco Industries, target price Rs 590: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has buy call on with a target price of Rs 590. The current market price of Industries is Rs 457.05. Time period given by analyst is a year when Hindalco Industries price can reach defined target. ICICI Direct recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 380.

Hindalco Industries, incorporated in the year 1958, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 102673.32 Crore) operating in Metals – Non Ferrous sector.

Hindalco Industries key Products/Revenue Segments include Aluminium, Other Operating Revenue, Sale of services for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 56504.00 Crore, down -2.96 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 58229.00 Crore and up 17.56 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 48063.00 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 2203.00 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Kumar Mangalam Birla, Mr.Sudhir Mital, Mr.Vikas Balia, Ms.Alka Bharucha, Mr.Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala, Mr.Kailash Nath Bhandari, Mr.Askaran Agarwala, Mrs.Rajashree Birla, Mr.Praveen Kumar Maheshwari, Mr.Satish Pai, Mr.Anant Maheshwari. Company has Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP as its auditors. As on 30-06-2022, the company has a total of 225 Crore shares outstanding.

The open interest in metal stocks is close to multi-year lows. Hindalco and JSW Steel have one of the lowest OI.

Promoters held 34.64 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 24.76 per cent, DIIs 21.52 per cent.

