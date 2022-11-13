Buy Healthcare Global Enterprises, target price Rs 330: Axis Securities

Axis Securities has buy call on Healthcare Global Enterprises with a target price of Rs 330. The current market price of Healthcare Global Enterprises is Rs 292.95 .

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., incorporated in the year 1998, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 4061.16 Crore) operating in Hospitals & Allied Services sector.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceuticals, Income from Medical and Healthcare Services, Other Operating Revenue and Grants for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 421.97 Crore, up 2.68 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 410.96 Crore and up 18.78 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 355.26 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 5.29 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 71.39 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 7.73 per cent, DIIs 4.02 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.