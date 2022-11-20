Buy Havells India, target price Rs 1400: JM Financial

has buy call on with a target price of Rs 1400. The current market price of . is Rs 1221.

Havells India Ltd., incorporated in the year 1983, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 76531.09 Crore) operating in Consumer Durables sector.

Havells India Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Cables, Electrical Consumer Durables, Others, Domestic Switchgears, Light Fittings & Fixture, Export Incentives for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3723.26 Crore, down -13.25 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 4292.05 Crore and up 13.81 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 3271.33 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 187.01 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 23.1 per cent, DIIs 9.56 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.