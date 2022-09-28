Buy Greenpanel Industries, target price Rs 630: JM Financial

has buy call on Greenpanel Industries with a target price of Rs 630. The current market price of is Rs 415.2.., incorporated in the year 2017, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 5088.42 Crore) operating in Building Materials sector.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Fibre Board, Plywood, Grants, Export Incentives and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 471.25 Crore, down -.53 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 473.75 Crore and up 52.51 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 309.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 77.60 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 53.1 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 6.27 per cent, DIIs 21.45 per cent.