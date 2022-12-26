Buy Gokaldas Exports, target price Rs 575: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has buy call on . with a target price of Rs 575. The current market price of Gokaldas Exports is Rs 358.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd., incorporated in the year 2004, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 2091.32 Crore) operating in Apparels sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Textile Apparels, Export Incentives, Scrap, Job Work for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 576.32 Crore, down -5.94 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 612.69 Crore and up 29.22 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 446.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 45.80 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 24.09 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2022, while FIIs owned 11.03 per cent, DIIs 27.2 per cent.

