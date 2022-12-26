Buy Gokaldas Exports, target price Rs 575: Emkay Global Financial Services

Emkay Global Financial Services has buy call on with a target price of Rs 575. The current market price of Exports is Rs 344.35.

Gokaldas Exports, incorporated in the year 2004, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 2034.41 Crore) operating in Apparels sector.

Gokaldas Exports key Products/Revenue Segments include Textile Apparels, Export Incentives, Scrap, Job Work for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 576.32 Crore, down -5.94 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 612.69 Crore and up 29.22 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 446.00 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 45.80 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Richard B Saldanha, Mr.Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, Mr.Prabhat Kumar Singh, Ms.Anuradha Sharma, Mr.Gautham Madhavan, Mr.Mathew Cyriac. Company has MSKA & Associates as its auditors. As on 31-03-2022, the company has a total of 6 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The company is the major medium-term beneficiary of the development in the MMF ecosystem in India. Gokaldas continues to expand its woven capacity and has entered the knitting space too, making it India’s best garments player.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 24.09 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2022, while FIIs owned 11.03 per cent, DIIs 27.2 per cent.

