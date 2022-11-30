Buy Godrej Properties, target price Rs 1500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has buy call on with a target price of Rs 1500. The current market price of Godrej Properties is Rs 1305.15. Prabhudas Lilladher recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 1230.

Godrej Properties, incorporated in the year 1985, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 36285.91 Crore) operating in Real Estate sector.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 369.20 Crore, down -13.41 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 426.40 Crore and up 10.47 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 334.22 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 109.29 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Adi B Godrej, Mr.Pirojsha Godrej, Mr.Mohit Malhotra, Mr.Jamshyd N Godrej, Mr.Nadir B Godrej, Mr.Keki B Dadiseth, Mrs.Lalita D Gupte, Mr.Amitava Mukherjee, Ms.Sutapa Banerjee. Company has B S R & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 28 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The stock after the double bottom formation pattern near 1135 zone has gradually picked up improving the bias and currently moving just above the significant 50EMA level of 1270 has further strengthened the trend to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. A decisive move past the crucial 200DMA level of 1380 would further trigger for extended upside move with higher targets anticipated. So, as the chart looks bullish and the RSI indicator is also well placed showing up move, the brokerage recommended a buy on the stock for an upside target of 1500 keeping a stop loss of 1230.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 58.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 29.94 per cent, DIIs 4.54 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.