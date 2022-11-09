Buy Godrej Properties, target price Rs 1418: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on Godrej Properties with a target price of Rs 1418. The current market price of is Rs 1216.25.

., incorporated in the year 1985, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 32520.11 Crore) operating in Real Estate sector.

Godrej Properties Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Income From Real Estate Development, Sale of services, Other Operating Revenue and Lease Rentals for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 369.20 Crore, down -13.41 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 426.40 Crore and up 10.47 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 334.22 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 109.29 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 58.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 29.94 per cent, DIIs 4.54 per cent.

