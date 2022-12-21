Buy Gift Cards With Crypto on BuySellVouchers Gift Card Marketplace

press release

PRESS RELEASE. The popular online gift card exchange BuySellVouchers now accepts Binance USD (BUSD) as payment. With thousands of customers and sellers worldwide, BuySellVouchers has become one of the most significant gift card marketplaces which accepts crypto payments. To further serve its diverse customer base, BuySellVouchers marketplace continues to add new cryptocurrencies.

E-Vouchers and e-Gift cards have grown in popularity as more and more people choose to do their shopping online. Recent events, like the COVID-19 outbreak, have accelerated the trend toward today’s enterprises’ widespread use of online platforms.

The gift card trading industry continues to grow, which is now worth millions of dollars. The problem is that many of these online marketplaces need more user-friendliness and a more accessible environment. This also applies to the variety of payment methods and the size of commissions.

With BUSD as a payment option, BuySellVouchers has provided its customers with a one-of-a-kind buying experience that combines affordability and adaptability.

Currently, you can pay with the following cryptocurrencies on the BuySellVouchers marketplace: Tether ERC20 (USDT), Tether TRC20 (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and Binance USD (BUSD). You can also pay with electronic money, such as: Perfect Money, Advcash and Webmoney.

If we continue to talk about the ease of use of the marketplace, then it is important to note that BuySellVouchers marketplace supports seven languages: English, Russian, German, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Arabic.

Gift card trading is possible in a wide variety of categories: VoIP, Gift cards, Games, Prepaid Vouchers, Download / File hosting services, Mobile recharge, Software, E-books, Restaurants, and Other.

Here you can buy and sell gift cards from Google Play, Apple iTunes, Apple App Store, Uber, Sephora, Ikea, Razer Gold, Roblox, Origin, Newegg, Nimbuzz, Rebvoice, Microsoft Windows, Skype, Netflix, Vanilla, Zalando, Openbucks, Azteco, CryptoVoucher, Binance, Free Fire, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, IMO, Gpay, Alldebrid, PlayStation, Letitbit, Luminar, Xbox, SmileTV, Norton, Valorant, Fortnite, Nintendo, Noodle, T-mobile, Jawaker, Discord Nitro, GameStop, Mobile Legends, Vodafone, Blizzard, FIFA Coins and many others.

It’s no surprise that BuySellVouchers has gained in popularity; the site charges just 0.4% (for gift card buyers) and 0.3% (for gift card sellers). Plus, most of the gift cards found on the platform can be purchased at a discount (cheaper than the face value of the gift card). Gift cards may be sent instantly or manually on the platform, depending on the vendor and purchased item. As an added perk, BuySellVouchers provide a weekly gift card giveaway.

The registration process on the platform is simple and fast, you don’t need to enter credit card data to register. All you need is an email address.

Visit BuySellVouchers.com to learn more about the marketplace and how you can buy and sell gift cards there. It’s also widely dispersed on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

About BuySellVouchers

BuySellVouchers.com is an online marketplace that has been operating since 2012. It has gained its popularity due to the low commission fees and the range of different payment methods. On the platform you can buy and sell gift cards, vouchers, gift certificates and various other digital products. Many official distributors sell their products on the BuySellVouchers marketplace, confirming their high-quality standards.





This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It