Buy Equitas Holdings, target price Rs 117.5: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on Equitas Holdings with a target price of Rs 117.5. The current market price of . is Rs 105.

Ltd., incorporated in the year 2007, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 3593.92 Crore) operating in Holding Company sector.

Equitas Holdings Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest, Income From Sale Of Share & Securities and Rental Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1086.95 Crore, up 3.21 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1053.19 Crore and up 14.49 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 949.37 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 101.61 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 27.29 per cent, DIIs 33.95 per cent.

