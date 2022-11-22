Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, target price Rs 4905: BNP Paribas

has buy call on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. with a target price of Rs 4905. The current market price of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is Rs 4361.9.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., incorporated in the year 1984, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 72621.06 Crore) operating in Pharmaceuticals sector.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceuticals, Licence Fees, Other Operating Revenue, Spent Chemicals, Service Income and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 6372.60 Crore, up 4.70 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 6086.80 Crore and up 6.34 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 5992.40 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 1100.20 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 26.71 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 25.87 per cent, DIIs 24.6 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.