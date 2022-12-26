Buy Dixon Technologies (India), target price Rs 4960: Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Sharekhan by has buy call on (India) with a target price of Rs 4960. The current market price of Dixon Technologies (India) is Rs 3824.4.

Dixon Technologies (India), incorporated in the year 1993, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 22627.08 Crore) operating in Consumer Durables sector.

Dixon Technologies (India) key Products/Revenue Segments include Domestic Appliances, Job Work, Other Operating Revenue, Service Charges, Rent and Export Incentives for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3867.32 Crore, up 35.43 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2855.49 Crore and up 37.89 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2804.73 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 77.70 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Sunil Vachani, Mr.Atul B Lall, Mr.Keng Tsung Kuo, Mrs.Poornima Shenoy, Dr.Manuji Zarabi, Mr.Manoj Maheshwari, Dr.Rakesh Mohan. Company has S N Dhawan & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 6 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

A healthy balance sheet, low working capital and strong revenue/PAT CAGR of ~31%/~47% over FY22-25E justify its rich valuation. Recent correction is a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 34.27 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 15.08 per cent, DIIs 18.59 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.