Buy Devyani International, target price Rs 231: Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Sharekhan by has buy call on with a target price of Rs 231. The current market price of Devyani International is Rs 183.5.

Devyani International, incorporated in the year 1991, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 22203.29 Crore) operating in Tourism & Hospitality sector.

Devyani International key Products/Revenue Segments include Food Products, Other Operating Revenue and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 751.94 Crore, up 5.35 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 713.72 Crore and up 44.26 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 521.25 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 56.84 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Ravi Jaipuria, Mr.Pradeep Sardana, Dr.Ravi Gupta, Dr.Girish Kumar Ahuja, Dr.Naresh Trehan, Mr.Rashmi Dhariwal, Mr.Raj Pal Gandhi, Mr.Varun Jaipuria, Mr.Manish Dawar, Mr.Virag Joshi, Mr.Rahul Shinde, Mr.Prashant Purker. Company has Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 120 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The brokerage re-iterated its Buy rating on Devyani International (DIL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 231 over the next 12 months. Strong brand portfolio and robust store expansion strategy will help DIL achieve strong growth in the long run. The stock trades at 22.0x and 17.1x its FY2024E and FY2025E EV/EBIDTA. Seasonally Q3 is one of the strongest quarters for DIL. Festive season saw good sales while DIL witnessed some slowdown in November. It is expecting strong growth in last two weeks of December. Overall, DIL expects 25-30% y-o-y growth in Q3 (including store expansion).

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 62.8 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 6.87 per cent, DIIs 7.26 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.