Buy Dalmia Bharat, target price Rs 2230: Axis Securities

Axis Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 2230. The current market price of Dalmia Bharat is Rs 1920.45. Time period given by analyst is 3-4 weeks when Dalmia Bharat’s price can reach defined target. Axis Securities recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 1780.

Dalmia Bharat, incorporated in the year 2013, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 35965.86 Crore) operating in Cement sector.

Dalmia Bharat key Products/Revenue Segments include Income From Management Services for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3009.00 Crore, down -9.48 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3324.00 Crore and up 14.76 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2622.00 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 41.00 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Pradip Kumar Khaitan, Mr.Puneet Yadu Dalmia, Mr.Gautam Dalmia, Dr.Niddodi Subrao Rajan, Mr.Yadu Hari Dalmia, Mrs.Sudha Pillai, Mr.Virendra Singh Jain. Company has S S Kothari Mehta & Co as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 19 Crore shares outstanding.

The stock on weekly timeframe has decisively broken out above the “Multiple resistance zone” placed at1800-1760 levels. Also, the stock broke out above medium term downward sloping trendline indicating change of trend. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode and weekly RSI holding above its reference line which indicate positive momentum.

Promoters held 55.87 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 14.01 per cent, DIIs 8.01 per cent.

