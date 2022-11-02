Buy Dalmia Bharat, target price Rs 2000: Axis Securities

ICICI Securities has buy call on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 2000. The current market price of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is Rs 1641.95.Dalmia Bharat Ltd., incorporated in the year 2013, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 30667.06 Crore) operating in Cement sector.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Income From Management Services for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3009.00 Crore, down -9.48 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3324.00 Crore and up 14.76 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2622.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 41.00 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 55.87 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 14.01 per cent, DIIs 8.01 per cent.