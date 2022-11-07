Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, target price Rs 422: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has buy call on with a target price of Rs 422.0. The current market price of . is Rs 365.7.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., incorporated in the year 2015, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 23308.39 Crore) operating in Consumer Durables sector.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Electrical Consumer Durables, Lighting Products, Scrap, Sale of services and Export Incentives for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1717.80 Crore, down -8.30 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1873.35 Crore and up 22.53 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 1401.99 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 130.71 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 2.54 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 48.16 per cent, DIIs 45.21 per cent.

