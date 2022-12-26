Buy Bharti Airtel, target price Rs 1010: Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Sharekhan by has buy call on Bharti Airtel Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1010.0. The current market price of is Rs 811.25 .

Bharti Airtel, incorporated in the year 1995, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 477306.21 Crore) operating in Telecommunications sector.

Bharti Airtel key Products/Revenue Segments include Service Revenue and Sale of Products for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 34728.70 Crore, up 5.25 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 32996.80 Crore and up 22.13 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 28435.20 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 2622.20 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mr.Shyamal Mukherjee, Mr.Dinesh Kumar Mittal, Ms.Kimsuka Narasimhan, Mr.V K Viswanathan, Ms.Nisaba Godrej, Mr.Manish Kejriwal, Ms.Chua Sock Koong, Mr.Tao Yih Arthur Lang, Mr.Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Mr.Gopal Vittal, Mr.Pradeep Kumar Sinha. Company has Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as its auditors. As on 30-06-2022, the company has a total of 588 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The stock is the brokerage’s preferred pick in the telecom space on account of its industry leading ARPU, growing subscriber base coupled with increased data monetisation, and expected tariff hikes in the telecom sector. The stock trades at 10/8.7xits FY2023/FY2024E EV/EBIDTA.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 55.93 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 24.14 per cent, DIIs 14.63 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.