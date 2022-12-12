Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation, target price Rs 375: Religare Broking

Broking has buy call on Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 375.The current market price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is Rs 349. Religare Broking recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 335.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, incorporated in the year 1952, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 75706.92 Crore) operating in Gas & Petroleum sector.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation key Products/Revenue Segments include Petroleum Products, Oil Crude, Other Operating Revenue, Subsidy for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 115167.14 Crore, down -5.14 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 121411.07 Crore and up 12.25 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 102596.50 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs -834.73 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Arun Kumar Singh, Mr.Gudey Srinivas, Mr.Gopal Krishna Agarwal, Mr.Ghanshyam Sher, Prof. (Dr)Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat, Dr.(Mrs.)Aiswarya Biswal, Mr.Pradeep Agrawal, Mr.Sanjay Khanna, Mr.Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Mr.Suman Billa. Company has K S Aiyar & Co. as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 217 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Noticeable traction in the OMCs. has witnessed breakout from a reversal pattern.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 52.98 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 13.17 per cent, DIIs 20.89 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.